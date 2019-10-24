PMLA case: Mirchi's aide sent to judicial custody

A special court here on Thursday remanded in judicial custody a close aide of late gangster Iqbal Mirchi in a money laundering case. Mirchi was an associate of global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim

His aide Humayun Merchant was produced before Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court judge, P Rajvaidya, who sent him to judicial custody. Merchant was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) earlier this week by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

He is being probed by the central agency in connection with the illegal real estate deals of Mirchi, who died in London in 2013, and his family. The agency has arrested three other people in this case.

