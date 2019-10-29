International Development News
Development News Edition

FEATURE-Trump tweet, political divisions fuel rising discourse about new U.S. civil war

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 15:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 15:31 IST
FEATURE-Trump tweet, political divisions fuel rising discourse about new U.S. civil war
Image Credit: ANI

Sporting a Confederate flag shirt near a field clouded by cannon smoke, where blue- and gray-clad soldiers reenacted a Civil War battle from 155 years ago, Larry Caldwell Piercy, Jr. said he sees a new war looming in the United States - and a role for himself in any fighting.

"It would be all guerrilla warfare, not this open field-style kind of thing," he said, gesturing at the reenactment of the 1864 Battle of Cedar Creek in Middletown, Virginia, earlier this month. "I would probably be an officer in that effort." Piercy, 62, is one of the motorcycle riders known as the "mechanized cavalry" of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, which has an estimated 30,000 members and describes itself as a "non-political heritage organization" that preserves the history and legacy of soldiers in the pro-slavery Confederacy in the 1861-1865 Civil War.

He is also a fierce supporter of President Donald Trump. As Democrats push to impeach Trump and controversy rages over whether to remove monuments to Confederate generals like Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson, Piercy warned a new civil war is brewing.

"You look into rural areas, and we're not seen, but there's a lot of us that'll come out of these hills if it keeps getting worse. Probably every son of Confederate Veterans member out there." The Sons of Confederate Veterans, which limits membership to men with Civil War veteran ancestors, is not seeking to secede from the nation or to revive slavery, both Southern causes in the 1861-1865 Civil War. But they say they are trying to preserve the honor of the Confederacy by celebrating its flag, monuments, and other symbols that are widely criticized as tributes to institutional racism.

"#CivilWar2" trended on Twitter in September after Trump quoted a pastor in a Twitter post saying it would "cause a Civil War like fracture" in the United States if he were removed from office. The next day, the right-wing Oath Keepers militia affirmed Trump's tweet in its own Twitter post: "This is the truth. This is where we are. We ARE on the verge of a HOT civil war. Like in 1859."

Mary McCord, who led the Justice Department's national security division from 2016 until May 2017, noted the response from the Oath Keepers and other pro-Trump armed groups and said members of the U.S. militia movement have shown they are ready to take action based on the president's comments. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

POLITICAL VIOLENCE While there is no evidence that radical groups on the right or left are organizing a military campaign to plunge the country into civil war, a number of attacks in recent years have raised concerns about a surge in political violence.

A woman was killed when a white nationalist plowed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters at a rally of right-wing extremists in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. In August, a suspected white nationalist shot dead 22 people at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, shortly after posting an anti-Hispanic manifesto online.

Violent rhetoric about an impending civil war is on the rise, said J.J. MacNab, a fellow specializing in anti-government extremism at George Washington University's Program on Extremism. "It used to be just the militia guys saying this stuff, and now it's gone totally mainstream," she said. She pointed to a YouTube video posted in June that drew 1.4 million views. The video detailed how the electrical grid in "major leftist cities" could be taken down and concluded that another civil war was inevitable and would be won by the right-wing.

Georgetown University's Institute of Politics and Public Service this month released a poll that found a majority of Americans think political, racial, and class divisions are worsening, and that the average voter believes the United States is two-thirds of the way to the edge of a civil war. Trump's supporters at the Cedar Creek reenactment said Democratic opposition to the president had inflamed old rifts in U.S. society and pushed some to extreme positions.

"You got some Sons of Confederate Veterans members that would start shooting tomorrow," said Jake Jennette, 79, a reenactor portraying General Lee. He and his friend Wayne Newnam, who represented Lee's lieutenant-general Jubal Early, said they used to be part of the group but left because they didn't like the violent turn that some members had taken.

Dave Clarke, who manned a table distributing Sons of Confederate Veterans literature and merchandise at the reenactment, said violent white supremacists had misappropriated the Confederate flag, and that he had faith in the U.S. system of government to resolve differences peacefully. "There are probably people here who've got AK-47s in their trunks but that's not the answer. We've been there and done that. That's not the way," Jennette said, tears coming to his eyes as he recalled his own military service in Vietnam and his son's tour in Afghanistan.

He too supports Trump and believes the best way to avoid war would be the "total annihilation of the liberals" at the ballot box when Trump seeks a second four-year term in the 2020 election. Newnam, 70, said he thought the United States had healed from the Civil War by the 1920s but is "regressing" to a state of polarization. He mainly blamed liberal resistance to Trump for the divide but acknowledged that some of Trump's tweets have not helped.

"The resentment was already there, and it's easy to drum it up again," said Newnam. "Social media has allowed people to be nasty to other people without having to face them. Maybe the Trumpster has brought that out a little. God knows some mornings I wish he'd sleep a little later," he added, chuckling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Militants attack Army patrol party: Officials

Militants attacked an army patrolling party in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, but there were no reports of any casualty, police said. Militants fired upon a patrolling party of Army at Drubgam in South Kashmirs Pulwama di...

Ashok Bajpai Appointed as New Chairman at Continental Hospitals in India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Singapore Business Wire IndiaGleneagles Development Pte Ltd GDPL, a subsidiary of IHH Healthcare IHH, has appointed Mr Ashok Bajpai as the new Chairman of Continental Hospitals in India, ...

UK Member of EU Parliament claims India withdrew invitation to visit Kashmir

A senior UK politician claimed on Tuesday that the Indian government withdrew with little explanation its invitation to him to be part of an EU delegation currently on a visit to Kashmir after he demanded to speak with local people without ...

Terrorists fire upon CRPF personnel at Pulwama school

In yet another terror incident, armed terrorists on Tuesday tried to target children by firing at a school building in Pulwama. At around 315 pm, unknown terrorists fired 6-7 rounds on CRPF deployment at a school which was an examination ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019