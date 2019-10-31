Zimbabwe state employees to protest over pay - public sector union
Zimbabwe government workers will take to the streets next week to press President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration to raise salaries as soaring inflation erodes their wages and pensions, the main public sector union said on Thursday.
Public sector workers in Zimbabwe are demanding to be paid U.S. dollar-indexed salaries and have said the worst economic crisis in a decade has left them unable to go to work.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
