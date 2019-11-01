NGT directs Jal Board, DPCC to submit report on illegal extraction of groundwater

The National Green Tribunal on Friday directed the Jal Board and the Pollution Control Committee in the national capital to submit report on a plea alleging illegal extraction of groundwater in North Delhi. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said depletion of groundwater is a serious concern and authorities should seriously look into the issue.

"Let the DJB and DPCC look into the matter and take appropriate action in accordance with law and furnish a factual and action taken report to this tribunal within one month," the bench said. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance, it said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Pramod Kumar Jha seeking action against illegal extraction of groundwater for sale through tankers in village Jagatpur near Yamuna biodiversity park. The petitioner also alleged that charcoal drums were being burnt in open, causing air pollution.

Expressing concern over depleting groundwater levels, the NGT had set up a committee to formulate steps required to prevent its unauthorised extraction. The green body had directed the committee to evolve a robust mechanism to ensure that groundwater is not illegally extracted and to monitor manning and functioning of the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA).

The committee comprises joint secretaries of the Ministry of Environment and Forests and Ministry of Water Resources, Central Ground Water Board, National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee, National Remote Sensing Centre and Central Pollution Control Board.

