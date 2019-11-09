International Development News
Development News Edition

After killings, Mexican hamlet fears 'ghost town' if U.S. neighbors flee

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 04:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 04:34 IST
After killings, Mexican hamlet fears 'ghost town' if U.S. neighbors flee
Image Credit: Flickr

Neighbors of the American families murdered in northern Mexico this week worry the massacre will spell the end for two villages that have grown to rely on one another since breakaway Mormons set up home in the isolated hills decades ago.

Unknown gunmen killed three mothers and six children from families with Mormon roots and U.S.-Mexican dual citizenship on Monday, in an attack that spread outrage in both countries and increased U.S. pressure on Mexico to rein in drug cartels. All the victims lived in La Mora, a cluster of suburban-style homes settled more than 70 years back by a breakaway Mormon sect from the United States on land 56 miles (90 km) south of the U.S.-Mexico border at Arizona.

A short walk away, the hamlet of San Miguelito was founded in the 1600s by Jesuit missionaries. The lives of its current residents are deeply entwined with the ranch life of La Mora, which provides work in a region with few opportunities. "If they go, we're going to become a ghost town," said Erika Enriquez, 32.

"The bit of income that we have from them helps, but without it, only God knows," said Enriquez, whose husband works for the Mormon families tending livestock and cultivating pomegranates and chili peppers. The potential for economic ruin in the isolated hill town in Sonora state illustrates the wide-reaching effects of Mexico's escalating drug war, which has forced thousands of people from homes in border regions over the past decade.

Although the American families' attachment to Mexico runs deep and they are unlikely to uproot from one day to the next, some say they were spending more time north of the border to escape Mexico's violence even before this week's killings. One resident of La Mora, Lafe Langford, said he had been staying more in Louisiana because, at this time, he did not feel comfortable taking his seven children to live in Mexico permanently. But he said he hoped to be able to do so one day.

"As of right now, my desire is to take my children and raise them there, but right now I cannot," Langford said by phone, citing the instability and dangers around La Mora. Another La Mora resident, David LeBaron, said about a third of the roughly 30 homes there were now empty most of the time, and more families were talking about leaving for good.

In contrast to the Mormon families' spacious American style homes, houses in San Miguelito are mostly traditional Mexican adobe constructions, well maintained with income from work on the ranches. Guadalupe Retana, 35, said San Miguelito residents are deeply thankful to members of the Langford, Miller and LeBaron families at La Mora, who she said employ nearly everyone from the town in jobs such as farming, housekeeping and childcare.

"There are no complaints, just pure gratitude. That's why the villages are inhabited, otherwise, we would have had to emigrate to other areas," she noted. "Thank God, everyone here has work." Following La Mora residents to the north was not an option for everyone, she noted.

"They're American citizens, they can go back to the United States. But we're Mexicans, we have to cope with this situation," she said.

SHATTERED PEACE

Long one of Mexico's most peaceful corners, the main town in the area, Bavispe, only registered three murders in the past three decades, Mexican news outlet Animal Politico said, citing government data. Residents say violence has been on the increase over the past year, as an arm of the Juarez cartel fights an arm of the Sinaloa cartel for control of lucrative trafficking routes through the sparsely populated mountainous areas into the United States.

Nothing, however, prepared village residents for Monday's massacre. The victims were shot on a dirt road, with bullets sprayed through vehicles carrying 14 children. Among the six children who died were 7-month-old twins Titus and Tiana Miller, killed with their mother, brother and sister in a vehicle that then incinerated, leaving just ash and bone. Some in San Miguelito have also left the area in recent years, moving to the United States and leaving empty homes behind. But the village is still thriving compared to many in the hardscrabble rural regions close to the border.

Yanely Ontivelos, 33, said life was still bearable thanks to employment at La Mora, where her husband works as a carpenter. He helped build the simple wooden coffins for the victims. "They're a very important source of income. They pay very well, they're very good people," she said, breaking into tears as she added that she was concerned for the safety of her 8-year-old son.

"They can leave, thank God, but we have to stay. If nobody helps us, we're lost."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict on Saturday, CJI starts clearing high profile cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Ex-Twitter employee accused of spying for Saudi Arabia granted bond

A U.S. judge on Friday said a former Twitter employee could be released on bond, with travel restrictions, while he awaits trial on charges of spying for Saudi Arabia. Magistrate Judge Paula McCandlis, of the U.S. District Court in Seattle,...

UPDATE 5-Southwest and American pull 737 MAX until early March, nearly a year after grounding

Southwest Airlines and American Airlines Group Inc said on Friday they are extending Boeing 737 MAX cancellations until early March, just shy of the one-year anniversary of an Ethiopian Airlines crash of the jet that led to a worldwide grou...

Canada defends "Safe Third Country" pact with U.S. as court wraps up

The Canadian government on Friday denied that the rights of any refugees are threatened by a U.S.-Canada agreement that compels asylum seekers trying to cross the border into Canada to first apply for sanctuary in the United States.Under th...

Trump to ask U.S. Supreme Court to review tax returns decision

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling requiring his accounting firm to turn over eight years of his tax returns to New York prosecutors, setting the stage for a possible decision before the 202...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019