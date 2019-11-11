International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi court directs police to file status report on lawyers-police clash probe by Nov 20

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 20:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 20:37 IST
Delhi court directs police to file status report on lawyers-police clash probe by Nov 20

A trial court here on Monday directed the Delhi Police to file a status report on the investigation into the clash between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari court, saying the move is aimed to "avoid miscarriage of justice". The court further directed the Delhi Police Crime Branch, which is probing the cases, to preserve all relevant CCTV footage available of the incident.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Jitendra Singh asked the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) concerned to file the report by November 20. "Therefore, in the interest of justice and to avoid miscarriage of justice and further in the totality of circumstances, the worthy DCP concerned is expected to file the status report qua the investigation...," the court said.

"As far as the application for preservation of CCTV footage is concerned, the investigating agency is required to preserve all the relevant CCTV footage available in and around the place of incident, as undoubtedly, they are crucial piece of evidence which can aid in verifying the allegations and counter-allegations of advocates and police," it added. The court was hearing pleas of the Delhi Bar Association of Tis Hazari court which has sought a status report on the investigation in the case of alleged assault on a lawyer by the police inside the lockup of the court and alleged firing on other lawyers, and demanded the arrest of the police personnel who opened fire.

The plea further sought the preservation of CCTV footage of the relevant time of the incident from the relevant place. The court, however, dismissed the prayer of the DBA seeking arrest of officers who allegedly opened fire, saying that as per the Code of Criminal Procedure, the power and prerogative to arrest the accused vests upon the investigating agency.

"As per the Code of Criminal Procedure, the power and prerogative to arrest the accused vests upon the investigating agency. However, the law requires that the discretion to arrest be exercised in just, fair and impartial manner. This court cannot direct the arrest of the accused persons, however, the conjoint reading of rule... of Delhi High Court Rules... this court no doubt has power to scrutinise the reasons which paves the way for exercising the discretion of arrest/non-arrest by the investigating agency concerned," the court said. During the arguments, additional public prosecutor, appearing for the state, told the court that fair investigation was being carried out by the crime branch of Delhi Police and it was leaving no stone unturned for expeditious completion of the probe.

The counsel for the DBA claimed that proper and fair investigation was not taking place and statements of the witnesses or advocates present at the time of the incident were not recorded. He further claimed that the police have failed to seize the weapon of the offence and have not even bothered to seek custodial interrogation of the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

ICC reprimands Bairstow for "audible obscenity"

Star England batsman Jonny Bairstow was on Monday reprimanded by the International Cricket Council ICC for his obscene reaction after being dismissed in the series-deciding T20I against New Zealand at Eden park in Auckland. Bairstow, who wa...

Jharkhand Cong leader dies

Congress leader Ajay Kumar Dubey died on Monday after a brief illness, party sources said. The 45-year-old leader, son of former Jharkhand minister and senior party leader Chandrasekhar Dubey, died at a private hospital here, party leader ...

Cold wave conditions prevail in most parts of J-K

Cold wave conditions prevailed in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir with Srinagars maximum temperature settling at 3.4 degrees Celsius-- 14.5 degrees below normal during this part of the season, a MET department official said. Jammu, the wint...

Entire country rejoicing dilution of Article 370: Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said the entire country is rejoicing dilution of Article 370 relating to special status of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state as it was done through a democratic process, reflecting the desire and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019