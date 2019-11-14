International Development News
Development News Edition

Setback for Tunisia's #MeToo movement as new MP gets immunity

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tunis
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 00:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 00:21 IST
Setback for Tunisia's #MeToo movement as new MP gets immunity
Image Credit: Wikimedia

A Tunisian politician accused of sexual harassment gained legal immunity on Wednesday when he was sworn in as a new member of the national parliament, in a setback for the country's burgeoning #MeToo movement.

Zouheir Makhlouf faces possible charges of sexual harassment and public indecency after a 19-year-old student posted photos on social media purportedly showing him masturbating in his car outside her high school. The accusation, which Makhlouf has denied, sparked outrage and prompted thousands of Tunisian women to share their experiences of sexual harassment using the hashtag #EnaZeda, which means #MeToo.

A private Facebook group, #EnaZeda, set up by the feminist organisation Aswat Nissa for victims to recount instances of harassment, now has 21,600 members. "If he gets immunity, this would make parliament a place to flee from charges," said the alleged victim's lawyer Naima Chabbouh of the law giving new MPs parliamentary immunity.

"This would be impunity." Contacted by the Thomson Reuters Foundation, Makhlouf declined to comment. He has previously denied harassment and said the photo posted on social media shows him urinating in a bottle because he is diabetic.

A spokesman for his party, Qalb Tounes, declined to give an official statement but said that "the affair is still open". The case is currently being examined by a magistrate and Chabbouh said its fate would depend on how the judge interpreted the law on immunity for parliamentarians.

It can be interpreted as only covering MPs' actions while in office, but another, wider interpretation could lead to the case being dropped, said Chabbouh. The global #MeToo movement kicked off on social media two years ago as women began spontaneously sharing their stories of sexual abuse and harassment in the wake of a Hollywood abuse scandal.

It swiftly spread to other countries, including France, where it was named #BalanceTonPorc or "expose your pig" and Italy, which used the hashtag #QuellaVoltaChe or "that time when". In Tunisia, which has some of the most progressive laws governing women's rights in the Middle East and a strong traditional of popular protest, the Makhlouf case has opened up a debate about sexual harassment.

Aswat Nissa is now compiling a legal case against a university professor that numerous women in the group accused of harassment, said Nawrez Ellafi, who manages the #EnaZeda campaign, at a protest outside parliament in Tunis on Wednesday "We knew this was a problem, but we weren't aware of the scale," she said outside parliament, where she joined about 30 protesters, some carrying placards that read, "A harasser should not be a lawmaker".

"Practically all women here [in Tunisia] have experienced some sort of violence, it could be in the road, in the metro or in their family," said another protester, Israa Rahmani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

Will Vodafone shut down in India? CEO says situation 'critical'

Global economy 'breakdown' seen putting more workers at risk of slavery

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 730 p.m. GMT230 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning....

Reports: Lakers' Davis to sit against Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis wont play Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors, according to multiple reports. The game falls on the second night of back-to-back contests, and Davis has been fighting injuries.He has ha...

FACTBOX-'Ultimate judge will be the American people': Quotes, reaction to Trump impeachment hearing

Below are quotations from the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee impeachment hearing on Wednesday into allegations about President Donald Trumps dealings with Ukraine and noteworthy outside reaction.REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATI...

Reports: Lakers' Davis to sit against Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis wont play Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors, according to multiple reports. The game falls on the second night of back-to-back contests, and Davis has been fighting injuries.He has ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019