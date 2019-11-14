War crimes judges approve investigation into violence against Rohingya

Judges at the International Criminal Court on Thursday approved a prosecution request to investigate crimes against the Rohingya minority in Myanmar, the court said in a statement.

"There exists a reasonable basis to believe widespread and/or systematic acts of violence may have been committed that could qualify as the crimes against humanity of deportation across the Myanmar-Bangladesh border," a court decision said.

"The chamber hereby authorizes the commencement of an investigation into the situation in Bangladesh/Myanmar."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)