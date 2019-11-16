International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court to mull time limits on military rape claims

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 02:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 01:59 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court to mull time limits on military rape claims
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider whether military personnel can be prosecuted for rape long after the crime occurred in an appeal by President Donald Trump's administration of a lower court ruling that overturned the rape conviction of an Air Force captain. The justices will hear the administration's bid to reinstate the conviction of F-16 instructor pilot Michael Briggs after the Washington-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces, the top military appeals court, placed a five-year time limit on filing charges for older rape claims.

That court ruled that even though a 2006 change to U.S. military law specified that rape claims can be prosecuted in the armed forces without a time limit, the change did not apply retroactively. The rape for which Briggs had been convicted in 2014 occurred in 2005. The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to hear the case, warning that the Pentagon continues to receive reports of rapes that occurred before 2006 but the military court's ruling "bars prosecution of any of them."

Already, the Air Force, Army and Coast Guard have collectively thrown out or declined to prosecute at least 10 rape cases that they otherwise would have pursued, court papers said. Sexual assault undermines military morale and discipline, the administration said, which is why Congress long enabled rape to be prosecuted whenever it is discovered. Military law includes a five-year statute of limitations for most offenses, but rape was among the exceptions for which there was no time limit, since for more than a century it was among the crimes that qualified for the death penalty.

The ruling in the Briggs case built on a 2018 decision by the same court reinstating a five-year time limit for older rape cases because it said the crime was not, in fact, punishable by death. The court reasoned that a 1977 Supreme Court ruling that prohibited the death penalty for civilians convicted of rape applied in the military context as well. High-profile cases of sexual misconduct, especially since 2017 when the #MeToo movement burst into public view, have forced a reckoning with sexual assault and harassment in the United States and beyond.

Court papers said Briggs forced a member of his squadron to have sex with him after a night of heavy drinking in May 2005. She did not immediately report the incident but in 2013 she recorded a phone call in which he admitted, "I will always be sorry for raping you." After his court-martial, Briggs was sentenced to a reprimand, confinement for five months and dismissal from the military.

In February, the military appeals court reversed the conviction, prompting the appeal to the Supreme Court. The justices on Friday also took up the administration's appeals in two other military cases involving rape convictions in 2000 and 1998 that were also reversed by the armed forces court.

The cases will be argued during the court's current term, with rulings due by the end of June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

IPL Trading: No way we could let Gayle go, says KXIP co-owner

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

A double standard never seen in US history: Trump on impeachment hearings

President Donald Trump on Friday dubbed the impeachment proceedings against him as a double standard never seen in US history as former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch deposed before a Democrats-controlled Congressional panel on ...

Ex-tennis academy president pleads guilty to U.S. college admissions scam

The former president of a private tennis academy in Texas pleaded guilty on Friday as part of an agreement to cooperate in the ongoing investigation of the largest college admissions cheating and fraud scheme uncovered in U.S. history. Fede...

NFL-Browns prepare for playoff push without suspended Garrett

The NFLs suspension of Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett on Friday dealt a severe blow to the teams playoff hopes but they are determined not to let the incident define their season.Cleveland kept their hopes alive with a win ove...

UPDATE 3-Trump asks Supreme Court to stop Congress from getting his financial records

President Donald Trump on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a lower court ruling directing an accounting firm to hand over his financial records to a Democratic-led congressional panel, setting up a major clash between branches o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019