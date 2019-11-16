U.S. sees Sudan as a partner, but ending sanctions is a process - State Dept official

The United States no longer has an adversarial relationship with the Sudanese government and sees it as a partner, but removing it from a list of state sponsors of terrorism is a process, Tibor Nagy, assistant secretary for African affairs at the State Department said on Friday.

"It's not an event, it's not flipping a light switch. It's a process and we are heavily, continuously engaged with our Sudanese interlocutors on how we can go about doing that," he told reporters in a briefing. "It will happen when it happens, as quickly as possible," he added.

