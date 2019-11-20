Dutch find 25 migrants stowed away on UK-bound ferry -media

At least 25 migrants were found stowed away on a cargo ferry bound for Britain shortly after it left the Netherlands on Tuesday and the vessel quickly returned to the Dutch port of Vlaardingen, Dutch emergency services said.

Police had no immediate word on the condition of the migrants but a number of ambulances had arrived in the port. The migrants were discovered abroad a Britannia Seaways ferry.

