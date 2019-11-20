International Development News
Development News Edition

SC comes to rescue of DJ operators in UP, stays effect of blanket ban order of HC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 18:15 IST
SC comes to rescue of DJ operators in UP, stays effect of blanket ban order of HC
The Supreme Court of India (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Coming to the rescue of Disk Jockeys who make their living by performing at marriage and birthday parties in Uttar Pradesh, the Supreme Court has stayed the blanket ban imposed on their operations by the Allahabad High Court. Ahead of the upcoming marriage season, the top court has asked the authorities to grant permission to the DJ operators in accordance with the law.

The Allahabad High Court had on August 20, imposed a blanket ban on DJ services terming the noise generated by them as "unpleasant" and of "obnoxious level". A bench of Justices U U Lalit and Vineet Saran was told by advocate Dushyant Parashar, appearing for the petitioners, that due to the high court order these DJs are getting unemployed across the state.

Parashar, who represented 13 members of the Bundelkhand Sound and DJ Association, said the DJ players used to make their living by offering their services during marriages, birthdays' and other ceremonies but due to the blanket ban, they are unable to take care of their families. The bench noted that on October 14, the apex court while seeking reply from the state government had stayed the operation of direction for blanket ban issued by the High Court in the month of August.

"Pending further consideration, we grant interim direction in same terms and direct that as and when any applications are preferred, the applications shall be considered by the concerned authorities; and if the same are otherwise in accordance with law, the permission may be granted despite the direction issued by the High Court," the bench said. During the hearing, Parashar submitted that the direction for a blanket ban on DJ operators was violative of Article 16 of the Constitution and after the High Court's order, they were not being granted permission by the authorities to offer their services.

He said that the High Court had not passed the general direction pertaining to a blanket ban on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) but on a writ petition filed by two persons raising sound pollution grievance in their particular residential area. The bench said it would further hear the main matter on December 16.

The High Court had passed a slew of direction on a writ petition filed by one Sushil Chandra Srivastava and others by taking into account the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 and the apex court's direction of 2005, which dealt with the implication of the noise pollution in day to day life of people. Among various directions, the high court had directed authorities to set up a toll-free number for the citizens to make the complaints with regard to playing of the loudspeaker, public address system, DJ or any musical instrument beyond the permissible limit of sound.

It had said "under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, no permission for DJ shall be granted by the authority for the reason that noise generated by DJ is unpleasant and obnoxious level. "Even if they are operated at the minimum level of the sound it is beyond permissible limits under the Schedule of the Rules, 2000. A DJ is made up of several amplifiers and joint sound emitted by them is more than a thousand dB (A). They are serious threat to human health particularly children, senior citizens and patients admitted in the hospitals," the high court had said.

The DJ operators were aggrieved by the blanket ban direction passed by the High Court and had approached the top court for relief.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-'We followed the president's orders': Highlights from Sondland testimony

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, which is leading an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trumps dealings with Ukraine, held the fourth day of public hearings on Wednesday. The following are select quotations f...

UK PM Johnson: I have never seen evidence of Russian interference

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he had never seen any evidence of Russian interference in any British democracy.Theres absolutely no evidence that Ive ever seen of any Russian interference in UK democratic processes, ...

Bolivian lawmakers seek election breakthrough as death toll hits 30

Bolivian lawmakers meet later on Wednesday to try and agree a path to new elections and defuse street violence that has killed 30 people since a disputed October vote. The South American countrys two chambers of congress are to discuss annu...

UPDATE 3-U.S. diplomat Sondland says he followed president's orders on Ukraine

A U.S. diplomat who is a key witness in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he worked with Trumps personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine issues on the Presidents orders. Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambass...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019