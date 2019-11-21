International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Australians shelter from bushfires as political heat climbs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 13:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 13:40 IST
UPDATE 2-Australians shelter from bushfires as political heat climbs
Representative image

Firefighters battled hundreds of bushfires across Australia on Thursday as scores of blazes sprang up in new locations, triggering warnings that it was too late for some residents to evacuate.

As Thick smoke blanketed the most populous city of Sydney for the third day, residents were urged to keep children indoors, stepping up pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to tackle climate change. By early afternoon, dozens of fires were burning across the southeastern state of Victoria and temperatures of 40.9 Celsius (105.6 F) in Melbourne, it's capital, matched the hottest day on record in 1894, Australia's weather bureau said.

Authorities warned residents of towns about 50 km (31 miles) north of Ballarat, the state's third-largest city, that it was too late for them to evacuate safely. "You are in danger, act now to protect yourself," fire authorities said in an alert. "It is too late to leave. The safest option is to take shelter indoors immediately."

Blazes across several states have endangered thousands of people, killing at least four people this month, burning about 2.5 million acres (1 million hectares) of farmland and bush and destroying more than 400 homes. The early arrival and severity of the fires in the southern hemisphere spring follow three years of drought that experts have linked to climate change and which have left bushland tinder-dry.

With 10 days remaining to the official start of summer, extreme temperatures and high winds have sparked wildfires in new areas, even as firefighters tracked the crisis across the mainland, the Northern Territory and the island of Tasmania. In Victoria, the power to more than 100,000 homes was knocked out amid lightning strikes and strong, gusty winds of more than 110 kph (68 mph) that knocked tree branches into power lines, ahead of a cool change expected to bring relief in the evening.

The extensive damage was likely to leave some customers without power through the night as utilities worked to restore networks and fix downed powerlines, a spokeswoman for power provider Ausnet said. State authorities issued its first Code Red alert in a decade, signifying the worst possible bushfire conditions, warning that should a fire start it would be fast-moving, unpredictable and probably uncontrollable.

In the state of New South Wales, strong winds blew smoke from 60 fires still burning over much of Sydney, shrouding the harbor city and its famous landmarks in thick smog. The state-imposed tough new water curbs in Sydney from Dec. 10, when a key dam is expected to be down to 45% capacity. Residents face fines if they use hoses to water their gardens and wash their cars.

CLIMATE POLITICS The unrelenting conditions have sharpened attention to the climate change policies of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who rejected any link.

"Climate change is a global phenomenon, and we're doing our bit as part of the response to climate change," Morrison told ABC radio. "To suggest that, with just 1.3% of global emissions, that Australia doing something differently – more or less – would have changed the fire outcome this season, I don't think that stands up to any credible scientific evidence at all."

Morrison's conservative government has committed to the Paris Agreement for a cut in emissions from 26% to 28% by 2030, versus 2005 levels. Critics say current projections suggest it will miss that target and have urged remedial steps. ($1=1.4723 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

REFILE-UPDATE 2-Strong earthquake strikes near Thai-Laos border

A strong earthquake struck on Thursday near the border of Thailand and Laos, setting high-rise buildings swaying in Bangkok, and prompting at least one power plant in Laos to suspend operations for precautionary checks. There were no report...

Lanka PM Wickremesignhe formally resigns, vacates official residence

Sri Lankas Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesignhe on Thursday formally tendered his resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Wickremesinghe also vacated the official residence, Temple Trees, to make room for the new prime minister, the Col...

REFILE-Extinction Rebellion aims to turn up political heat with hunger strikes

Fixes typo By K. Sophie WillLONDON, Nov 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Extinction Rebellion activists pressing for more rapid action on climate change threats on Wednesday entered a third day of a week-long hunger strikes in 27 countries. ...

David Mabuza to lead HIV prevention program as SANAC chairperson

Deputy President David Mabuza in his capacity as National Chairperson on the South African National Aids Council SANAC will chair an extended SANAC Plenary and lead the District Outreach Programme on HIV prevention.These events will take pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019