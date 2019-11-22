International Development News
Development News Edition

PIL in HC for inspecting paper slips of VVPAT EVMs used in 2019 Lok Sabha elections

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 15:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 15:15 IST
PIL in HC for inspecting paper slips of VVPAT EVMs used in 2019 Lok Sabha elections

A PIL has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Election Commission to inspect the paper slips of the VVPAT electronic voting machines (EVMs) of all constituencies in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The petition, by a person claiming to be a social worker, has sought inspection of the Voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) EVMs claiming that according to the data put up by the EC on its website there was "discrepancy" in votes polled and votes counted in around 373 constituencies.

Petitioner Hans Raj Jain has contended that the EC had got Rs 3,173.47 crore released from the government to purchase 16,15,000 VVPAT EVMs for bringing transparency in election process. The petition claims that the alleged "great discrepancy" in number of votes polled and counted at majority of the constituencies "creates doubt" in the minds of voters, including the petitioner, that the EVMs were tampered with.

Apart from inspection of paper trails of the general assembly polls, the plea has sought directions to the EC to ensure that in future the paper slips are also counted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Maoist Deepak detained under NSA

Master trainer in weapons and Maoist Deepak, who was lodged in the central prison here, was on Friday detained under National Security Act. The detention order was issued by the district Collector K Rajamani. Deepak was arrested from a for...

Japan foreign minister to visit Russia to discuss formal WWII treaty -official

Japans foreign minister agreed on Friday to visit Russia next month for talks about a formal World War Two peace treaty, a ministry official said, following a decades-old dispute that has prevented the countries from reaching a pact.Toshimi...

Euro zone money market spike driven by French banks' contingency tests -traders

A sudden jump in the European Central Banks new ESTR overnight interest rate this week was triggered by French banks bidding for extra cash as part of contingency tests, two sources familiar with the blocs money markets said on Friday. The ...

UPDATE 2-Nigeria's economy grew in Q3 after oil output rose to three year high

Nigerias economic growth rose to an annual rate of 2.28 in the three months to the end of September after the production of its main export commodity, crude oil, rose to a more than three years high, the statistics office said on Friday. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019