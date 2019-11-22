NGT directs Delhi govt to fill up sanctioned posts in forest department within 4 months

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi government to fill up sanctioned posts in the forest department and provide enhanced infrastructure for better preservation of the environment within four months. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted the submission of the Delhi chief secretary that security guards have been hired on an interim basis.

"Let further necessary steps be completed within four months but latest by March 31, 2020, and a compliance report filed before the next date by e-mail," the bench said. The AAP government told the NGT earlier that steps have been initiated to enhance the infrastructure and staff strength of its Forest Department for better preservation and conservation of forests.

It said forestry staff strength has been increased from 108 to 398, while ministerial staff strength has been increased from 22 to 36 and there is also an increase in the infrastructure. The submission was made in a report filed pursuant to the NGT's March 25 order asking whether its December 10, 2015 direction to enhance the Forest Department's staff strength and providing proper infrastructure and equipment to its officials has been complied with.

The March 25 order came on a plea by Delhi resident Aditya N Prasad, a lawyer, alleging that the tribunal's December 2015 direction has not been complied with by the Forest Department. The earlier direction of the tribunal to enhance Forest Department's strength and infrastructure was issued on Prasad's plea alleging the department was suffering from "massive deficiencies of manpower resources" due to which it was facing difficulties in preserving and conserving the flora and fauna in the national capital.

