International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-UK man pleads guilty to immigration, property offences in truck deaths case

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 16:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 15:55 IST
UPDATE 1-UK man pleads guilty to immigration, property offences in truck deaths case
Representative Image Image Credit: newspunch.com

A Northern Irish man, who is charged with the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese nationals found dead in a truck near London last month, pleaded guilty on Monday to assisting unlawful immigration and to acquiring criminal property.

Appearing by video link from Belmarsh Prison in east London, Maurice Robinson, 25, was not asked to enter a plea to 41 other charges, including 39 counts of manslaughter. No trial date was set and Robinson is next due in court on Dec. 13.

The victims, 31 men and boys, and eight women were found on an industrial estate in Grays, Essex, not far from docks on the River Thames, on Oct. 23. The oldest of the victims was 44 while three were aged under 18. Another 23-year-old man from Northern Ireland was separately charged on Sunday with charges of conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the travel of people with a view to exploitation and conspiracy to facilitate the commission of a breach of UK immigration law.

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court in England on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Josh Hazlewood looking forward to pink-ball Test against Pakistan

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood said he is looking forward to playing with the pink ball as his side is gearing up for their second Test match against Pakistan. Pink ball in Adelaide is a pretty similar length to red ball here. You want to g...

MMTC contracts to import 6,090 tonnes onion to boost supply, cut prices

Public sector trading firm MMTC has contracted to import 6,090 tonnes of onion to boost domestic supply and ease prices, according to sources. Last week, the Union Cabinet decided to import 1.2 lakh tonnes of onions to improve the domestic ...

Urgent need for India's traditions of non-violence, compassion in today's world: Dalai Lama

Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on Monday said that there is an urgent need for the international community to follow Indias traditions of non-violence and compassion. There is an urgent need for Indias traditions of non-vi...

Lankan govt not to succumb to pressures from NGOs: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lankas new government will not succumb to pressures from non-governmental organizations, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has said, asserting that the situation needs to be changed. Addressing a function after he visited a top Buddhist temp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019