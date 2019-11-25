International Development News
Chinese national to be sentenced for trespassing at Trump's resort

Chinese national to be sentenced for trespassing at Trump's resort
A Chinese national faces sentencing in a federal court on Monday after she was convicted of bluffing her way into U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, sparking fears she could pose an intelligence threat.

Yujing Zhang, 33, was found guilty of lying to a federal officer and trespassing by a U.S. District Court 12-member jury in Fort Lauderdale after a two-day trial in September. Zhang, who has maintained her innocence, made international headlines in March when she was arrested carrying multiple electronic devices at the Palm Beach resort.

The question of what she was doing at the time remained unanswered as prosecutors offering no explanation in court for her motives. Zhang's actions sparked concerns that she might have been a spy. But U.S. experts told Reuters her attempt to enter the club was so clumsy that while she has been linked to the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing, it was hard to believe she was a professional spy.

In a court filing this month, Assistant U.S. Attorney Rolando Garcia asked District Court Judge Roy Altman to consider an 18-month prison sentence for Zhang rather than the suggested six months in the sentencing guidelines. Garcia wrote that a stiffer penalty was warranted because of the seriousness of the crimes, the need to deter similar conduct and because Zhang lied to another federal judge about her finances.

Zhang failed to tell U.S. Magistrate Judge William Matthewman that she had about $40,000 in a brokerage account and nearly $8,000 in cash at her hotel room, Garcia wrote. "Not only did Zhang lie to the Court but she also lied to practically everyone she encountered in the United States," he wrote.

On March 30, Zhang passed an initial Secret Service checkpoint by passing herself off as a relative of a member of the same name and telling club security personnel she was going to the pool. But once she got on the grounds her behavior, including the taking of a lot of photographs, aroused suspicion.

At one point before she was arrested, Zhang told club personnel that she was there for a nonexistent United Nations Chinese American Association event, federal prosecutors said.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

