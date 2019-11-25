International Development News
10-years imprisonment for kidnapping and raping minor girl

  • PTI
  • Berhampur
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 19:27 IST
  25-11-2019
A 30-year-old man was sentenced to 10-years imprisonment by a court here on Monday for kidnapping and raping a minor girl three years ago. Additional District Judge Jagdish Prasad Mohanty also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on Narasingh Das for committing the offence in Golanthara area of Ganjam district on June 27, 2016.

In the event of non-payment of the penalty amount, the convict would undergo an additional jail term of six months, public prosecutor, Narayan Panda said. According to prosecution, Narasingh Das had kidnapped the 12-year-old girl from her village located under the jurisdiction of Golanthara police station on June 27, 2016 and raped her.

Das was arrested by the police the next day following an FIR lodged by the minor girls father. He was booked under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and IPC. The court convicted Das and pronounced the jail term on the basis of the medical report and statements of 17 witnesses in the case, Panda said.

The court has also asked the district legal aid authority to provide Rs 3 lakh as financial assistance to the survivor..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

