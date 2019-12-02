Former China energy administration chief Bekri jailed for life - court

The former head of China's National Energy Administration Nur Bekri has been sentenced to life in prison for accepting bribes, China's Supreme People's Court said on Monday. The court said in a statement published on the Chinese social media platform Weibo that Bekri confessed his crimes while on trial.

Bekri, once one of the highest-ranking ethnic Uighur officials in China, was accused by the anti-corruption body of receiving bribes and demanding the provision of luxury sedans and chauffeur services for his family members.

