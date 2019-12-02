International Development News
Development News Edition

Former China energy administration chief Bekri jailed for life - court

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 15:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 14:54 IST
Former China energy administration chief Bekri jailed for life - court
Represenatative Image Image Credit: ANI

The former head of China's National Energy Administration Nur Bekri has been sentenced to life in prison for accepting bribes, China's Supreme People's Court said on Monday. The court said in a statement published on the Chinese social media platform Weibo that Bekri confessed his crimes while on trial.

Bekri, once one of the highest-ranking ethnic Uighur officials in China, was accused by the anti-corruption body of receiving bribes and demanding the provision of luxury sedans and chauffeur services for his family members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab govt favours amending law for transfer of Shamlat land for industrial projects

The Punjab cabinet on Monday gave in-principle approval to amend the law for transfer of common village land in rural areas to the states industry department for setting up industrial projects. The state cabinet, led by Chief Minister Amari...

EIB provides EUR 35m loan to enable expansion of Carbery Group's facilities

The European Investment Bank has agreed to provide a EUR 35 million loan to enable expansion and diversification of the Ireland based facilities of Carbery Group, a leading international dairy, ingredients, and flavors business. Carbery is ...

Putin, Xi launch 'historic' Russia-China gas pipeline

Moscow, Dec 2 AFP Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday launched the first gas pipeline linking the two countries. The mammoth Power of Siberia pipeline connecting the worlds top gas exporter and its large...

Will change Jharkhand, just like Chhattisgarh: Rahul Gandhi at

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday promised to waive farm loans if the opposition coalition comes to power in Jharkhand and vowed to change the state, which has a significant tribal population, just like neighbouring Chhattisgarh where ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019