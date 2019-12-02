NATO declaration will include commitment to collective defence - official

NATO member states will affirm the bloc's collective defence guarantee at their summit this week in the United Kingdom, a German government official said on Monday.

The commitment will be included in the summit's declaration, the official said, adding that a meeting of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump was envisaged for Wednesday on the sidelines of the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)