Left Menu
Development News Edition

China may ban all U.S. diplomatic passport-holders from Xinjiang -Global Times editor

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 07:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 07:10 IST
China may ban all U.S. diplomatic passport-holders from Xinjiang -Global Times editor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China might ban all U.S. diplomatic passport-holders from entering the country's western Xinjiang autonomous region, Global Times Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin said on Tuesday. Hu said in a tweet that China is also considering visa restrictions against U.S. officials and lawmakers with "odious performance" on the Xinjiang issue, in retaliation to legislation being prepared by the U.S. Congress. He did not say how he had obtained the information.

U.N. experts and activists say at least 1 million Uighurs, and members of other largely Muslim minority groups, have been detained in camps in the remote Xinjiang region. Top U.S. officials including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have criticised China publicly on the situation there. China has denied mistreatment at the camps, which Beijing says provide vocational training to help eliminate religious extremism and teach new skills to people of the region. It has repeatedly demanded that U.S. and other foreign states critical of its policies in Xinjiang end their interference in China's domestic affairs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

McKay Brothers Adds Market Data Distribution in Mumbai at the Lowest Known Latency

&#160;McKay Brothers International MBI announced an expansion of its lowest known latency market data services to India. The Quincy Extreme Data QED service now distributes select London Metals Exchange data at Mumbais Banda Kurla Complex B...

Sabres explode with 5 in 1st, rout Devils 7-1

Jack Eichels goal fewer than three minutes after faceoff Monday night sparked a five-goal first period for the host Buffalo Sabres, who continued their dominance of the New Jersey Devils with a 7-1 rout. Conor Sheary scored twice in the fir...

Amit Shah to move The Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Tuesday move The Special Protection Group Amendment Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha. The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on November 27. It was passed with a voice vote, while Congress MPs had walked out of the ...

Suns squander lead but rally past Hornets

Kelly Oubre Jr. hit two 3-point baskets in the final minute to rescue the Phoenix Suns, who blew a big lead and then recovered to defeat the host Charlotte Hornets 109-104 on Monday night. Charlotte, which overcame a 20-point halftime hole,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019