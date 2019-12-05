U.S. AG Barr to meet top Mexican officials on Thursday - Mexico govt

U.S. Attorney General William Barr will meet Thursday with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, as well as other top officials, Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday.

Barr will also hold meetings with Mexican Security Minister Alfonso Durazo, Attorney General Alejandro Gertz and Ebrard in discussions that will focus on joint security cooperation, the minister said on Twitter.

