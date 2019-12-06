Left Menu
Mexican president hails 'good meeting' with U.S. attorney general Barr

  • Updated: 06-12-2019 01:53 IST
  • Created: 06-12-2019 01:53 IST
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he had a "good meeting" on Thursday with U.S. Attorney General William Barr, as they sought to address the threat of Mexican drug cartels, which the United States wants to label terrorist groups.

Lopez Obrador said on Twitter that Barr "understands our constitution obligates us to adhere to the principles of cooperation for development and non-intervention in foreign affairs. In this way, we will always be able to work together."

