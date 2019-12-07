Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Mexico, U.S. discuss 'last issues' in trade pact, faced with new steel demand

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 04:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 03:57 IST
UPDATE 1-Mexico, U.S. discuss 'last issues' in trade pact, faced with new steel demand
Image Credit:

Mexico's deputy foreign minister for North America, Jesus Seade, said on Friday that negotiators were dealing with the "last issues" that remain in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal negotiation.

When asked about a possible delay in the talks due to disagreements around steel, Seade, who is in Washington for the talks, said: "everything can be resolved." Mexico approved the USMCA this year, but U.S. ratification has been held up by Democratic lawmakers, who have voiced concerns over the enforcement of labor and environmental provisions.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has made a last-minute demand for a tighter definition of what would constitute North American steel under automotive rules of origin, calling for steel to be "melted and poured" in North America, according to industry sources familiar with the demand. USMCA's auto rules of origin calls for 70% of the value of steel and aluminum used in North American autos to come from the region. But the new version of the rules would allow imported slabs, for example from Brazil or China, to meet the standard after being rolled and processed in North America.

The proposal would benefit U.S. and Canadian producers that operate integrated mills making steel from iron ore. However, the inclusion of this demand could slow down the negotiations, said one person familiar with the talks, adding: "This is something that could prove contentious for Mexico and Canada."

A spokesman for the U.S. Trade Representative's office could not immediately be reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. appeals court lifts stay of execution for federal death row inmate Lee

A U.S. appeals court on Friday granted a request made by the Trump administration and lifted a stay of execution for death row inmate Daniel Lewis Lee, who the government wants to execute on Monday.The order issued by the 7th U.S. Circuit C...

Pakistan: Protesters besiege Pak daily's office over London attack suspect's reporting

People protesting against Dawn for reporting that the London attacks suspect was a Pakistani national on Friday again besieged the newspapers Islamabad bureau, the second incident in a week. According to Dawn, around 100 people arrived in v...

Trump says will hold off designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups

President Donald Trump said on Friday he will temporarily hold off designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations at the request of Mexicos president.All necessary work has been completed to declare Mexican Cartels terrorist or...

Thunder gives G Burton 1-game suspension

Second-year guard Deonte Burton was suspended Friday by the Oklahoma City Thunder for one game for conduct detrimental to the team, the organization announced. The Thunder announced that the 25-year-old Burton would serve the suspension on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019