TN wall collapse: Court reserves order on bail plea of house

  • Updated: 09-12-2019 17:49 IST
  • Created: 09-12-2019 17:49 IST
A court here on Monday reserved its order on a bail petition filed by the owner of a house, the compound wall of which collapsed following heavy rains killing 17 people in a village in this district. When the bail plea by Sivasubramanian came up, the Principal District Judge R Shakivel reserved the order and posted the matter to Tuesday.

Sivasubramanian, a textile showroom owner, was arrested on December 2, a day after a portion of the damp 15-foot high compound wall came crashing down on adjoining tiled roof houses in Nadur village, over 50 kms from here, burying alive 17 people, including ten women and two children. A few residents of the village, some political parties and organisations claimed the wall to be 'discriminating' against Dalits living near it..

