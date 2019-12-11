McConnell says Senate will not take up USMCA next week

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday the U.S. Senate would not take up the USMCA trade deal next week before congressional recess.

The Republican leader said that trade deal likely will come up in the Senate after the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. McConnell said the Senate does hope to tackle the defense and spending bills next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)