Taiwan senior military official missing after helicopter made emergency landing

A senior Taiwanese military official is missing after a helicopter made an emergency landing in northern Taiwan, the island's defence ministry said on Thursday.

The defence ministry said a rescue mission was underway for the 13 people on board the helicopter, which includes the Air Force General Shen Yi-ming, the island's chief of the general staff.

A team has been dispatched for the rescue mission, ministry said, adding that some people on board were alive.

