Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for motorists expecting foggy days ahead

Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory for the motorists, expecting foggy days ahead and asked them to observe certain precautions to avoid any untoward incident.

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for motorists expecting foggy days ahead
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory for the motorists, expecting foggy days ahead and asked them to observe certain precautions to avoid any untoward incident. The list of do's advised motorists to check weather forecasts before they drive and during their trip.

If there is a fog warning, delay the trip until it clears otherwise during fog, follow some safe-driving tips, it said in an advisory for the motorists. "Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits the conditions. Make sure the full lighting system of your vehicle is turned on. Use your low-beam headlights, high beams reflect off the moisture droplets in the fog, making it harder to see. If you have fog lights on your vehicle, use them, in addition to your low-beans," said NS Bundela, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic (HQ), Delhi in the advisory.

The Traffic advisory further read that people should be patient, avoid passing, changing lanes and crossing traffic. Moreover, one should use pavement marking to help guide you, use the right edge of the road as a guide, rather than the centre line. "Increase your following distance, you will need extra distance to brake safely. Reduce the distractions in your vehicle, for example--turn off your cell phones and music, since your full attention is required. Keep your windows and mirrors clean and use your defroster and wipers to maximize your vision. If the fog is too dense to continue, pull completely off the road and try to position your vehicle in a safe parking area, turn on your emergency flashers, in addition to keeping on your low-beam headlights," said Bundela.

The traffic advisory also consists of some 'don'ts' like--Don't stop on the travelled portion of the road, you could become the first in the link in a chain-reaction collision. One should not speed up suddenly, even if the fog seems to be clearing as you could find yourself suddenly back in the fog. "Do not speed up to pass a vehicle moving slowly or to get away from a vehicle that is following too closely. Do not overdrive your headlights," said Bundela. (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

