Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC grants relief to rape convicts on survivor's application

The Delhi High Court has granted relief to two men, named Ganesh and Kismat Ali, convicted for raping a woman after she expressed no objection over the reduction of their sentence.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 12:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 12:48 IST
Delhi HC grants relief to rape convicts on survivor's application
The Delhi High Court . Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court has granted relief to two rape convicts, Ganesh and Kismat Ali, after the victim expressed no objection over the reduction of their sentence. On September 13, 2002, Ganesh was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for seven years and slapped with a fine of Rs 3000.

The court observed that Ali did not rape the prosecutrix [the victim] and was thus held entitled to a lesser sentence. Ali was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for five years for being party to the crime and was asked to pay a fine of Rs 2000. Later, Ganesh married the victim on January 1, 2003. On January 16, 2006, the sentence of both appellants Ganesh and Ali was suspended.

The appeals were thereafter taken up for final hearing on March 29, 2019, but the appellants Ganesh and Ali did not come and thereafter non-bailable warrants were issued against them and both of them were arrested and remanded into judicial custody. Thereafter the appellants have remained in judicial custody. However, the prosecutrix [the victim] through her affidavit submitted that after her marriage with the appellant Ganesh she lived with him for about two years and thereafter because of temperamental differences they consented to separate from each other and live peacefully after separation.

She also said that later in 2006, she married another guy and was blessed with a son. The affidavit of the prosecutrix also reflects that after separation the appellant Ganesh also got married to another woman and has been blessed with two children. The prosecutrix has further submitted that she is leading a peaceful life and has no grudge against the appellant and does not wish to see him serving the sentence anymore and has no objection if the conviction of the appellant is reduced to the sentence undergone.

"In view of the affidavit that has been filed by the prosecutrix though only qua the appellant Ganesh, taking into account the impugned sentence which has granted a lesser sentence to Kismat Ali, it is considered appropriate that both the appellants are treated at par in view of the affidavit of the prosecutrix and the impugned order on sentence," Justice Anu Malhotra said. It added, "In view of the affidavit of the prosecutrix..., it is considered appropriate in the interest of justice that both the appellants are allowed to be released on the period of detention already undergone by them and the deposit of the fine as imposed by the impugned order on sentence qua both the appellants are waived." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

JNU Administration appeal agitating students not to disrupt registration process

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has made an appeal to the agitating students not to disrupt the registration process for the semester exam and cause damage to the academic interests of their fellow students. JNU Rector Chinta...

Plaints against 19 MPs rejected over procedure; Naidu calls for awareness about Ethics panel rules

The Ethics Committee of Rajya Sabha rejected complaints against 19 MPs as they were filed without following prescribed procedures, prompting Upper House Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to direct officials to create awareness among public about th...

Only purse, mobile phones allowed inside stadium: ACA secretary ahead of Ind-SL T20I clash in Guwahati

Ahead of the opening T20I game between India and Sri Lanka here, Assam Cricket Association ACA secretary Devajit Saikia said that only purse and mobile phones will be allowed for the spectators to take inside the Barsapara Stadium during th...

Maha: Shirdi Sai temple earns Rs 17.42 cr in 11 days

The 11-day holiday rush saw over 8 lakh visitors thronging the Saibaba Temple in Shirdi, which received Rs 17.42 crore in donations, Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust SSST said on Saturday. From December 23 last year to January 2, as many as 8.23...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020