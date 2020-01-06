Defence Minister launches website on grant of permission for remote sensing survey of defence land
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday launched a website on the grant of permission for aerial photography, remote sensing survey of defence land.
"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh launches website on the grant of permission for aerial photography/remote sensing survey of defence land, today. Also seen are Defence Secy. Dr @drajaykumar_ias, CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, CNS Adm Karambir Singh, CAS ACM RKS Bhadauria & COAS Gen MM Naravane," Principal Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence said in a tweet. (ANI)
