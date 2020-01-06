Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-In #MeToo landmark moment, Weinstein rape trial begins in New York

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 21:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 21:35 IST
UPDATE 5-In #MeToo landmark moment, Weinstein rape trial begins in New York
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein arrived at a Manhattan court on Monday for the start of his landmark rape trial, met by celebrity accusers including Rosanna Arquette who helped fuel the #MeToo movement in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against him. Once one of Hollywood's most powerful men, Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women in New York. He faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.

Weinstein, dressed in a black suit, hobbled into court leaning on a walker and with a member of his team holding his arm. Lead defense counsel Donna Rotunno followed close behind. Outside the courthouse, the Silence Breakers, a group of Weinstein accusers including actresses Arquette and Rose McGowan, held a press conference and demanded accountability for Weinstein.

"As we stand here at the beginning of a new year and a new decade, time's up on sexual harassment in all workplaces," said Arquette. "And time's up on the pervasive culture of silence that has enabled abusers like Weinstein." #TimesUp is also the name of a movement that works against sexual harassment, sexual assault, and gender-based discrimination.

Weinstein did not engage with the accusers who shouted at him outside court. McGowan was dismissive of Weinstein's feeble appearance. "I think he's taken some good acting tips." More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct dating back decades.

Those accusations helped fuel the #MeToo movement, in which hundreds of women have publicly accused powerful men in business, politics, the news media and entertainment of sexual harassment or assault. Weinstein has denied the allegations, saying any sexual encounters he had were consensual.

Monday's court proceedings began with a pretrial conference in state court, with jury selection starting on Tuesday, according to Danny Frost, a spokesman for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, whose office brought the charges. The court sent jury questionnaires to 2,000 potential jurors.

One of the women Weinstein was charged with assaulting, former production assistant Mimi Haleyi has said that Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 2006. Prosecutors say Weinstein raped the second woman, who has not been publicly identified, in 2013 The trial will hang over the Hollywood awards season, which began with Sunday's Golden Globes. Weinstein was once a fixture at the industry's glitzy ceremonies, with numerous critically acclaimed small-budget films such as "Shakespeare in Love," which won the Oscar for best picture in 1999.

Juda Engelmayer, a spokesman for Weinstein, said on Thursday that the two women in the criminal case had long-term relationships with Weinstein. He said it was prejudicial to conflate the criminal matter with allegations in civil cases or with public grievances he said were lodged by women who were not part of any lawsuit. Allegations against Weinstein first were reported in the New York Times and The New Yorker magazine in October 2017.

Within days, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which selects Oscar winners, had expelled Weinstein. On Oct. 15, Alyssa Milano tweeted: "If you've ever been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet." #MeToo became one of the most used widely used hashtags. In 2019 it was viewed 42 billion times, according to data from Brandwatch, a research firm.

Finding impartial New York City jurors amid the media frenzy surrounding the Weinstein case will be a challenge for both legal teams, experts said. Lawyers will likely question potential jurors about their knowledge and opinion of the case, their work history and whether they have been victims of sexual misconduct.

If Weinstein is acquitted, he is still likely to face legal problems. At least 29 women in the United States, Canada, and Europe have brought civil claims against him. The allegations in the civil lawsuits range from battery, assault, and defamation to sex trafficking and racketeering. He has denied the allegations. The parties have been trying to work out a $25 million settlement to resolve most of the civil cases. The deal would not require Weinstein to contribute personally or to admit wrongdoing, prompting at least one woman to reject the proposal.

The film company Weinstein founded with his brother Bob, The Weinstein Co, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in March 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UAE launches multi-entry tourist visas for all

Dubai, Jan 6 AFP The United Arab Emirates on Monday introduced a multiple-entry visa scheme valid for five years for all nationalities, with the aim of turning the Gulf state into a tourism hub. UAE Cabinet chaired by HHShkMohd, approves ne...

JNU violence, police action in Jamia akin to 'terrorist attacks': TMC's leader

TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi on Monday likened both the violence against JNU students on Sunday evening and police action against anti-CAA protesters in Jamia Islamia campus last month to terrorist attacks. Trivedi drew the parallel while conv...

UnoLigo raises USD 1 million from EquNev Capital

Angel investor and venture capitalist Kapil Khandelwal-run early-stage investment fund EquNev Capital said it has pumped in USD 1 million into customer transmigration platform UnoLigo. UnoLigo Solutions is founded by Jehangir Abdulla, a Car...

Eastern Command chief arrives in Nagaland, to review security

Eastern Command chief Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan arrived in Nagaland on Monday to review the security situation in the Northeast. The officer is on a visit to the Armys Spear Corps Zone till January 10, said defence spokesperson Lt Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020