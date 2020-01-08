Left Menu
Indian Navy's tableau for Republic Day showcases its might, firepower

The tableau of the Indian Navy, to be showcased at the Republic Day Parade this year, was unveiled here on Wednesday.

Indian Navy's tableau for Republic Day showcases its might, firepower
Indian Navy officials with the model of Navy tableau for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

The tableau of the Indian Navy, to be showcased at the Republic Day Parade this year, was unveiled here on Wednesday. The tableau displays Navy's might and firepower in three dimensions of surface, sub-surface and air while also conveying the commitment of the force to 'Make in India' initiative of the government.

The tableau is in pursuance of the Navy Week's theme 'Indian Navy - Silent, Strong, and Swift'. The forward part of the tableau showcases the might and firepower of Navy in dimensions of surface, sub-surface and air.

This is portrayed through models of state-of-the-art assets like Boeing P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol aircraft with Harpoon missiles, Kolkata class stealth destroyer displaying a Brahmos launch and Kalvari Class submarine launching the Exocet missile. On the trailer, the tableau showcases the indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant under construction at Cochin Shipyard along with its complement of MiG 29K Fighter Aircraft.

"This not only depicts the strength of the Indian Navy but is representative of the Navy's total commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative," a Defence Ministry release said. The tableau also depicts the role of the navy in safeguarding offshore economic assets and rendering Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR).

The release said the tableau aims to showcase the Navy as a credible and combat-ready military force that protects its economic assets and provides succour to its populace in times of crisis and natural calamities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

