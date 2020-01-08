Tokyo prosecutors say no conspiracy with Nissan, Ghosn failed to justify his acts
Tokyo prosecutors struck back at ousted Nissan Motor boss Carlos Ghosn on Thursday, saying his allegations of a conspiracy between prosecutors and the automaker were false and that he had failed to justify his acts.
"Carlos Ghosn fled from Japan by acting in a way that could constitute a crime in itself. His statements during his press conference today failed to justify his acts," the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office said in a statement.
It said that his allegation of a conspiracy was "categorically false", adding that prosecutors were seeking to bring him to justice in Japan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Carlos Ghosn
- Tokyo
- Nissan Motor
- Japan
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-Financial wrongdoing allegations against Carlos Ghosn
Carlos Ghosn says family played no role in escape from Japan - statement
Nissan ex-boss Carlos Ghosn to hold press conference on Jan. 8 -lawyer
Former Nissan Chief Carlos Ghosn arrives in Beirut, Lebanon
Lebanon says Carlos Ghosn entered country 'legally'