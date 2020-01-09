Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-China's Vice Premier Liu to sign U.S. trade deal in Washington next week

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 18:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 18:50 IST
UPDATE 3-China's Vice Premier Liu to sign U.S. trade deal in Washington next week
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

China's Vice Premier Liu He, head of the country's negotiation team in Sino-U.S. trade talks, will sign a "Phase 1" deal in Washington next week, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Liu will visit Washington on Jan. 13-15, said Gao Feng, a spokesman at the commerce ministry. Negotiating teams from both sides remain in close communication on the particular arrangements of the signing, Gao told reporters at a regular briefing.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Dec. 31 that the Phase 1 deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House. Trump also said he would sign the deal with "high-level representatives of China," and that he would later travel to Beijing to begin talks on the next phase. The Chinese delegation will include 10 officials, among them Zhong Shan, minister of commerce, Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China, Liao Min, vice-minister of finance and Zheng Zeguang, vice minister of foreign affairs, as well as China's ambassador to Washington, Cui Tiankai, according to a U.S. source familiar with the preparations.

The United States launched a trade war against Beijing a year and a half ago over allegations of unfair trade practices, such as theft of U.S. intellectual property and subsidies that unfairly benefit Chinese state-owned companies. The Phase 1 deal, reached last month, is expected to cut tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of U.S. farm, energy, and manufactured goods while addressing some disputes over intellectual property.

But no version of the text has been made public, and Chinese officials have yet to publicly commit to key points such as increased imports of U.S. goods and services by $200 billion over two years. China will not increase its annual low-tariff import quotas for corn, wheat, and rice to accommodate stepped-up purchases of farm goods from the United States, senior agriculture official Han Jun said on Tuesday, according to local media group Caixin.

The move could make it harder for Beijing to meet import commitments in a Phase 1 trade deal. Trump said last month the agreement would likely double China's $24 billion in pre-trade war purchases to $40 billion-$50 billion annually. When asked if China would have to reduce grain imports from other countries in order to meet its U.S. commitments, Gao said that China will continue to improve the administration of tariff quotas for wheat, corn, and soybeans in accordance with World Trade Organization commitments, and will make full use of quotas according to market conditions.

This is not inconsistent with expanding agricultural imports from the United States, said Gao.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Carlos Ghosn says will fully cooperate with Lebanese judiciary -broadcaster LBCI

Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said he will fully cooperate with Lebanons judiciary in comments to broadcaster LBCI on Thursday, adding he was more comfortable with it than Japans judiciary.Ghosn said it was natural that Japanese would be ...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Politicians and athletes should keep politics out of this years Tokyo Olympic Games to protect the events neutrality and its status as a peaceful meeting place, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Thursday. TENNIS-...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. weekly jobless claims fall, but labor market momentum waning

New applications for U.S. jobless benefits fell more than expected last week, but the labor market appears to be cooling, with the number of Americans on unemployment rolls surging to more than a 1-12-year high at the end of 2019. Initial c...

UPDATE 1-Boris Johnson "one of Europe's bravest politicians" -Hungarian PM Orban

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is one of Europes bravest politicians and the European Union should aim for strong strategic relations with Britain after it leaves the bloc, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday. He sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020