Court frames notice against Mahua Moitra in defamation case by Zee News

A Delhi court on Friday framed notice against Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker Mahua Moitra in the defamation case filed by Zee Media Corporation Limited. The court framed the notice against Moitra for allegedly making defamatory statements against the company in the Parliament complex.

Zee Media Corporation had filed a criminal complaint against her under Section 499 and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) heard the matter at a special court designated for MPs and MLAs today.

The matter was argued by advocate Vijay Aggarwal along with advocate Yugant Sharma at length. As per the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court, such matters are to be concluded within one year.

The offence of defamation attracts imprisonment which may extend up to two years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

