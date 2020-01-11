PM Modi interacts with saints, seers at Belur Math in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with the saints and seers at Belur Math here. "PM Narendra Modi is at Belur Math, where he is interacting with respected saints and seers," read a post on PMO India's official Twitter handle.

After attending programmes in Kolkata, Prime Minister Modi arrived at Belur Math by boat. He is on a two-day visit to West Bengal. (ANI)

