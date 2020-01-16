Left Menu
Speaker Om Birla to inaugurate 7th Conference of CPA India region today in Lucknow

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the 7th conference of the CPA India Region in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Thursday here.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the 7th conference of the CPA India Region in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Thursday here. The three-day conference would discuss the reforms in the legislative businesses of the Assemblies for which Birla reached the state capital where he was welcomed by Speaker of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Hriday Narayan Dixit.

Dixit said that Birla will inaugurate the conference in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his entire cabinet. "It is a matter of pride for the state that this conference is being organized in Lucknow. All the Speakers of state assemblies would be present in the conference," he said adding that Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh will also attend the conference as its chief guest.

Governor Anandiben Patel would address the concluding session while Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Lalji Tandon will address the distinguished gathering at the inaugural Session. Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Ram Govind Chaudhary will also grace the inaugural session.

Members of Parliament and present and former members of Uttar Pradesh Legislature and other dignitaries will attend the ceremony. The conference will discuss the capacity building of legislators for scrutinizing budgetary proposals and enhancing the focus of legislators on legislative business.

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will deliver the keynote address during the second plenary session. The budget is the most important economic policy tool of a government and provides a comprehensive statement of the priorities of the Executive.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) is comprised of over 180 Branches formed in Legislatures of Commonwealth countries enjoying parliamentary democracy. All the CPA Branches are geographically grouped into nine Commonwealth Regions. The CPA India Region, which was earlier a part of the CPA Asia Region, became an independent Region from September 7, 2004. The India Region of CPA consists of the India Union Branch (Parliament of India) and 30 States/ Union Territories Branches besides India Union Branch.

Such conferences of the CPA India Region are held once in two years and the 6th Conference was held in 2017 in Patna. The 7th Conference of CPA India Region is likely to be attended by about 100 Delegates.

The Regional representatives from CPA's Australia Region, South East Asia Region will also attend the CPA India Region Conference. (ANI)

