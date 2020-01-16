Russian lawmakers approve Mishustin as PM

Russia's lawmakers approved Mikhail Mishustin as prime minister on Thursday in a lower house vote, less than 24 hours after President Vladimir Putin nominated him for the role.

Mishustin received 383 votes of 424 cast, with no votes against and 41 abstentions in a victory that had been all but assured when he won the unanimous backing of his party, United Russia, which has a strong majority in the chamber.

Mishustin's elevation is part of a sweeping shake-up of the political system announced by Putin on Wednesday, which led to the resignation of Dmitry Medvedev as prime minister along with his government.

