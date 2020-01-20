Left Menu
Modi, Nepal's Oli to inaugurate Jogbani-Biratnagar check post tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepali counterpart KP Oli will jointly inaugurate the integrated Check-Post (ICP) at Jogbani-Biratnagar border between the two countries on Tuesday, the Prime Minister's Office said on Monday.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 20-01-2020 17:12 IST
  Created: 20-01-2020 17:12 IST
Modi, Nepal's Oli to inaugurate Jogbani-Biratnagar check post tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepali PM KP Sharma Oli. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepali counterpart KP Oli will jointly inaugurate the Integrated Check-Post (ICP) at Jogbani-Biratnagar border between the two countries on Tuesday, the Prime Minister's Office said on Monday. The check post has been built with India's assistance in a bid to facilitate trade and people's movement between two countries, PMO India said in a tweet.

This is the second ICP on the Nepal border. The first was built at the Raxaul-Birgunj border in 2018. Both Prime Ministers will also witness the remarkable progress in Indian government-assisted post-earthquake housing reconstruction projects in Nepal.

The Indian government had committed to building as many as 50,000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, of which 45,000 have already been built. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

