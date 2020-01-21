Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sending back climate refugees may violate right to life - U.N. body

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 12:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 11:43 IST
Sending back climate refugees may violate right to life - U.N. body

Governments need to take into account the climate crisis when considering the deportation of asylum seekers, the United Nations said in a landmark ruling that could pave the way for future climate refugees.

The ruling by the U.N. Human Rights Committee was given in the case of Ioane Teitiota, from the Pacific nation of Kiribati, who brought a case against New Zealand in 2016 after authorities denied his claim of asylum as a climate refugee. Teitiota migrated to New Zealand in 2007 and applied for refugee status after his visa expired in 2010. He claimed the effects of climate change and a rising sea level had forced him to migrate. He was deported to Kiribati in September 2015.

The committee upheld New Zealand's decision to deport Teitiota, saying he did not face an immediate risk if returned, but it agreed that environmental degradation and climate change are some of the most pressing threats to the right to life. "Without robust national and international efforts, the effects of climate change in receiving states may expose individuals to a violation of their rights," the committee said in a statement released earlier this month.

This would trigger non-refoulement obligations which forbid a country form returning asylum seekers to a country in which they would likely be in danger. The committee added that the risk of an entire country becoming submerged under water was so extreme that a life with dignity may not be possible even before this happened.

Teitiota's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The low-lying South Pacific island nation of Kiribati has a population of more than 110,000, but its average height of 2 metres (6-1/2 ft) above sea level makes it one of the countries most vulnerable to rising seawater and other climate change effects.

New Zealand and Australia, the two most developed countries in the South Pacific, have resisted calls to change immigration rules in favour of Pacific people displaced by climate change. The U.N. ruling is not binding but could open the door for future climate change asylum seekers, asylum advocates said.

"The decision sets a global precedent," said Kate Schuetze, Pacific Researcher at Amnesty International. "It says a state will be in breach of its human rights obligations if it returns someone to a country where – due to the climate crisis – their life is at risk, or in danger of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment," she said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Sharapova uncertain over Australian Open return after first-round loss

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova admitted she does not know if she will be back at the Australian Open next year after suffering a first-round defeat in Melbourne on Tuesday. The former world number one, playing on a wildcard, ...

Luke Evans to headline drama 'The Pembrokeshire Murders'

Actor Luke Evans is set to star in true-crime drama The Pembrokeshire Murders. The actor will play Dyfed-Powys Police officer Steve Wilkins who in 2006 reopened two unsolved double murders from the 1980s, reported Deadline.The three-part IT...

'Game of Thrones' ending was perfect: Pilou Asbaek

Game of Thrones finale may have divided fans but actor Pilou Asbaek believes the eight-season long series had the perfect ending. The actor, who joined the hit HBO series in season six as the menacing opportunist Euron Greyjoy, said the aud...

UPDATE 2-Myanmar govt-appointed panel finds 'war crimes' but no 'genocide' against Rohingya

A government-appointed panel established in Myanmar to probe allegations of abuses in Rakhine state in 2017 that drew global outrage said on Monday they had found no evidence of genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority. More than 730,0...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020