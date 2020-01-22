Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meghan Markle's father defends his reputation in new UK documentary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 05:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 05:31 IST
Meghan Markle's father defends his reputation in new UK documentary
Meghan Markle Image Credit: ANI

The estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has sought to defend his reputation in a new documentary to be broadcast on Wednesday, but said he fears he will never speak to his daughter or her husband, Britain's Prince Harry, again. Thomas Markle, 75, has already accused his daughter of "cheapening" the British royal family in part of an interview released on Sunday, a day after Buckingham Palace said Prince Harry and his wife would no longer be working members of the monarchy.

Harry and Meghan's decision to cut down on official engagements has sparked turmoil in the royal family, and the couple will now give up royal duties entirely in order to pursue an independent future as a result of Buckingham Palace's announcement. Aside from Sunday's clip, the rest of "Thomas Markle: My Story" was recorded for Channel 5 in October 2019 over six days at his home in Mexico, before that decision.

In extracts released by the broadcaster, Markle gives his perspective on the rift with his daughter and apologises for missing Meghan and Harry's wedding. Confusion over whether Meghan's father would come to Windsor to walk her down the aisle threatened to overshadow her wedding to Harry in May 2018, and eventually he did not travel after suffering a heart attack.

"I want to apologise to the queen and to the royal family," he said in a clip regarding the wedding. TRASHY THINGS

Markle said that the portrayal of him in the media had been unfair and that he decided to make the documentary "because I want everyone to know that I'm not all the trashy things that are being said about me." "I want Harry and Meghan to see this video and know that this is not fair," he said.

Thomas Markle and his daughter have been estranged since her marriage to Harry. Earlier this month, Britain's Mail on Sunday newspaper submitted its defence to court action by Meghan over the publication of a private letter she sent her father. He said that it was "almost a joke" that he heard news of Meghan's pregnancy on the radio rather than directly from his daughter, and said it was possible the couple would not see him again.

"The last time they might see me is being lowered into the ground," he said. "I don't think at this point they are thrilled to see me or want to talk to me."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

FACTBOX-New coronavirus outbreak spreads in China

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Magic return home to face resilient Thunder

Heading into Wednesdays meeting in Orlando, both the Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off perhaps their most impressive victories of the season. The Thunder rallied from a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit to win at Houston, while t...

Jazz seeking rare season sweep of Warriors

The Utah Jazz will go for their first season-series sweep of the Golden State Warriors in 10 years when the clubs meet Wednesday night in San Francisco. The records indicate a fourth consecutive victory might seem like a formality for Utah ...

Don't shun China, urges Merkel at American prize ceremony

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday urged Western global powers to include China in their multilateral system and treat Beijing equally rather than freeze it out and risk slipping into a Cold War-style bipolar order. Speaking after r...

UPDATE 1-Pompeo calls for fair elections in Venezuela and Nicaragua

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday stressed the need for Venezuela and Nicaragua to hold free and fair elections, singling out the countries left-wing governments for criticism. Pompeo said Nicaragua was an authoritarian regime,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020