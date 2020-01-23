Left Menu
Caravan of hundreds of Central Americans moves into Mexico

Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Hundreds of Central Americans crossed the Guatemalan border into Mexico early on Thursday, testing the Mexican government's resolve to stem the movement of people north under pressure from the United States. Television footage showed a caravan of migrants moving towards the southern Mexican city of Tapachula, after crossing the Suchiate River that divides Mexico and Guatemala.

Most want to reach the United States. However, U.S. President Donald Trump has put pressure on the Mexican government to adopt more restrictive measures to reduce the migrant flows. Many of the Central Americans migrants heading north are fleeing economic hardship and violence at home.

The current group of migrants in the largest surge of people to test Mexico since its president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and some Central American governments, made various agreements with Trump to reduce pressure on the U.S. southern border. Trump has threatened to punish Mexico and Central American nations economically if they fail to address the migrant flows.

Migrants crossing into Mexico earlier this week faced tear gas from security forces, who delivered a firmer response than in previous mass crossings of the border. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said several hundred of the new arrivals were immediately deported.

