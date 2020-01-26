Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists national flag at his residence

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisted the national flag at his residence here on the occasion of Republic Day. Singh later shook hands with security forces personnel and distributed gifts among them.

The Defence Minister extended wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of Republic Day. "Greetings and best wishes to everyone on the occasion of #RepublicDay. May our Nation continue to progress and prosper. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!" Defence Minister tweeted.

India's military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress was put on display during the 71st Republic Day celebrations at the majestic Rajpath. Anti-satellite weapon - Mission Shakthi developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Army's battle tank Bhishma, infantry combat vehicles, Air Forces' newly inducted Chinook and Apache helicopters, in addition to tableaux depicting Akash and Astra missiles and Navy's prowess will be showcased during the 90-minute long parade.

Twenty tableaux - 16 from States and Union Territories and six from various Ministries/Departments depicting the nation's rich cultural heritage and economic progress will roll down the Rajpath. School children will convey age old message of yoga and spiritual values through dance and music and Indian Air Force aircraft will thunder in the sky projecting the air power. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.