Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Russia and China are working on virus vaccine - consulate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 15:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 15:00 IST
UPDATE 1-Russia and China are working on virus vaccine - consulate
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

Russia and China are working to develop a coronavirus vaccine and Beijing has handed over the genome of the virus to Moscow, a Russian diplomatic mission in China said on Wednesday.

The death toll in China from coronavirus rose to 132 on Wednesday with the number of confirmed cases now at nearly 6,000. "Russian and Chinese experts have begun developing a vaccine," the Russian consulate in Guangzhou city said in a statement.

It was not clear if Russian and Chinese scientists were working together or separately. The consulate in Guangzhou could not be reached for comment. Russia, which has not had any confirmed cases of the virus, on Tuesday began screening all Russian tourists returning from China, the national consumer health watchdog said on Wednesday.

"The Chinese side handed over the virus genome to Russia, which has allowed our scientists to rapidly develop express-tests that make it possible to identify the virus in the human body within two hours," the consulate said in the statement. Russia has been in talks with China about evacuating its nationals from Wuhan and Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, the consulate said.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered Russia's consumer safety watchdog to draw up and present a plan to the government later on Wednesday on ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Russian authorities have closed some land border crossings to China in the Russian Far East until Feb. 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Athletics-World indoor champs in China postponed over coronavirus fears

The World Athletics Indoor Championships scheduled to take place in Nanjing, China in March have been postponed until 2021 over fears related to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the sports global governing body said on Wednesday.Wor...

UPDATE 6-White House objects to Bolton book; Trump impeachment trial starts new phase

The White House on Wednesday objected to the publication of a book written by President Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton that depicts Trump as playing a central role in a pressure campaign on Ukraine, as the Senate...

UPDATE 3-British Airways, Iberia suspend direct flights to mainland China amid virus fears

British Airways has suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China, one of the biggest names in aviation to do so, as worries grow about the impact of the spreading coronavirus on global travel.BA.com, the airlines website, shows n...

UPDATE 3-Trump signs USMCA, 'ending the NAFTA nightmare'; key Democrats not invited

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a new North American trade agreement during an outdoor ceremony at the White House attended by about 400 guests - but not the key Democrats who helped secure congressional passage of the deal. Trum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020