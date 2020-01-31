Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Two held after vehicle breaches security checkpoints at Trump resort -reports

  Updated: 31-01-2020 23:50 IST
  • Created: 31-01-2020 23:50 IST
Two people are being held in custody after a black vehicle breached two security checkpoints at U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, according to media reports on Friday hours ahead of the president's planned trip there.

The vehicle was heading to the property's main entrance, NBC News said, citing the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office. Florida Highway Patrol officers were pursuing the vehicle before it went past the two checkpoints, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ TV in Miramar, Florida.

Trump was scheduled to leave Washington for his resort later on Friday afternoon.

