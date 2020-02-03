U.N.-brokered Libya military talks begin in Geneva

The U.N. Special Representative for Libya began talks in Geneva on Monday with the internationally recognized Government of National Accord and members of the Libyan National Army, led by commander Khalifa Haftar, the United Nations' Geneva office said.

The so-called "Libyan Joint Military Commission" includes five senior officers from each side and is being moderated by U.N. Special Representative Ghassan Salamé.

