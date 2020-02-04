Left Menu
Development News Edition

1.5 kg gold found concealed in customised mortar at Hyderabad Airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) team detected 1.5 kg of smuggled gold after dismantling a customised mortar kept inside an unattended bag at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 10:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 10:34 IST
1.5 kg gold found concealed in customised mortar at Hyderabad Airport
CISF recovers gold concealed inside customised mortar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) team detected 1.5 kg of smuggled gold after dismantling a customised mortar kept inside an unattended bag at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad. According to CISF officials, on February 2, 2020, CISF (SOCC) control room observed an unattended bag through CCTV at the International arrival belt five and informed the CISF Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).

BDDS team rushed to the spot and acted as per standard operating procedures. Upon checking it was revealed that there were no explosives in the bag. Hence, the bag was physically checked and a customised mortar was recovered.

Due to uneven weight of the customised mortar, the BDDS team informed the matter to custom officials at RGIA Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the CISF personnel screened the bag through X-BIS and found a suspicious item inside the image of the mortar. On dismantling and scratching its parts, gold was found concealed in the mortar parts.

About 1.5 kg gold was concealed inside the mortar. Investigations are underway in the matter. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

SC asks BJP leader to approach mentioning officer for date of hearing on his plea for removal of Shaheen Bagh protesters.

SC asks BJP leader to approach mentioning officer for date of hearing on his plea for removal of Shaheen Bagh protesters....

Health News Roundup: Cocktail of flu, HIV drugs appears to help fight coronavirus

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Brazil to declare emergency, quarantine people returning from coronavirus-hit WuhanAlarmed by the growing risks of a new coronavirus, Brazil has decided to repatriate Brazilians from Wuha...

Macau to close casinos for two weeks over virus

Macau on Tuesday said it will temporarily close down all casinos as the gambling hub battles the deadly coronavirus, cutting off the lifeblood of the citys economy. The move came as the former Portuguese colony confirmed its tenth confirmed...

BJP leader seeks urgent hearing in SC for removal of protestors from Shaheen Bagh

BJP leader seeks urgent hearing in SC for removal of protestors from Shaheen Bagh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020