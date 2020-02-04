Left Menu
Municipal council in Kozhikode holds meeting to discuss prevention of coronavirus

The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation council convened an urgent meeting to discuss the prevention of coronavirus in the city.

  • ANI
  • Kozhikode (Kerala)
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 15:14 IST
  • Created: 04-02-2020 15:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation council convened an urgent meeting to discuss the prevention of coronavirus in the city. ayor Thottathil Raveendran chaired the meeting where Ashadevi, ADMO explained about health precautions to safeguard against the spread of virus.

The health department and civil authority have been on alert since the first case of novel coronavirus were confirmed in the state. So far, 310 people are under observation, said District Medical Officer Dr V. Jayasree.

She also said that two persons under observation and exhibiting symptoms of the virus, had travelled to Saudi without the permission of health authority. Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Monday said the state government has declared coronavirus as a state disaster.

"Kerala today (Monday) declared the novel coronavirus as a state disaster. We want to strengthen our surveillance system and precautionary measures," Shailaja said. The minister further said that the state had three positive cases of coronavirus so far.

"The samples had been sent to the National Institute of Virology for testing. We are calling back the health officers from leave and putting in place all measures to contain the effect of this virus", she added. Earlier, Shailaja had informed that the third case of coronavirus tested positive in Kasargod, Kerala.

The virus originated in Wuhan in December and has since then spread to various parts around the world. China has imposed quarantine and travel restrictions, affecting the movement of 56 million people in more than a dozen cities, amid fears that the transmission rate will accelerate. (ANI)

