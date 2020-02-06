Bombay HC grants bail to Peter Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case

Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to former media baron Peter Mukerjea in connection with Sheena Bora murder case. The High Court, however, stayed the order for a period of six weeks on the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) request so that it can file an appeal in the Supreme Court in the matter.

Justice Nitin Sambre granted bail to Mukerjea on a surety of Rs 2 lakh. Peter Mukerjea is accused of murdering his daughter Sheena Bora over a financial dispute in 2012. The crime came to the fore three years later, in 2015, for which he was charged for conspiracy.

Mukerjea's wife Indrani is the prime accused in the case and is currently lodged in Mumbai's Byculla jail. The trial, in this case, is underway at the special CBI court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

