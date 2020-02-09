Thai police believe shooter in mall basement, has no hostages

Thai police believe a soldier who has killed at least 21 people is holed up in the basement of a shopping mall in northeastern Thailand and that he does not have hostages, a police officer said on Sunday.

The officer said security forces were checking whether any civilians remained in the shopping mall. Nine have been evacuated.

"The perpetrator is still in the basement and it doesn't look as though he has hostages. We are getting close to him," the officer said. He did not give his name because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.